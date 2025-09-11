Small SUV segment may see maximum growth after GST relief: Hyundai COO

The small sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment — comprising models under 4 metres in length — could witness the “maximum” growth among all categories in the coming months following the recent goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation, Tarun Garg, chief operating officer (COO) of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), said on Thursday.

“The small SUV segment is already the biggest segment in the car industry. GST rate rationalisation, coupled with the 8th Pay Commission recommendations and rising customer aspirations, could give a huge demand boost. The small SUV segment could see the maximum growth,” he told reporters on the sidelines