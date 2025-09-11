Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Small SUV segment may see maximum growth after GST relief: Hyundai COO

Small SUV segment may see maximum growth after GST relief: Hyundai COO

Hyundai COO Tarun Garg said the small SUV segment, already the biggest in India, could see maximum growth after GST cuts, aided by urban demand, pay hikes and rising aspirations

Motorcycles with engine capacity below 350 cc will now be taxed at 18 per cent instead of 28 per cent. The revised GST rates will take effect from September 22.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The small sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment — comprising models under 4 metres in length — could witness the “maximum” growth among all categories in the coming months following the recent goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation, Tarun Garg, chief operating officer (COO) of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), said on Thursday.
 
“The small SUV segment is already the biggest segment in the car industry. GST rate rationalisation, coupled with the 8th Pay Commission recommendations and rising customer aspirations, could give a huge demand boost. The small SUV segment could see the maximum growth,” he told reporters on the sidelines
