Nearly 20 per cent of cars sold globally in 2024 will be electric. Worldwide sales of electric cars will reach 17 million in 2024, according to the Global EV Outlook 2024 report released by the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) last week. Growth, however, has slowed (chart 1).







A roll-back of subsidies globally is said to be a factor. Government encouragement has helped adoption in multiple markets. China, Germany,