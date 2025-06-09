Tractor war: TAFE, AGCO likely to seal an out-of-court settlement soon

The battle between tractor giants Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) and the US-based AGCO over the ownership of the Massey Ferguson brand in India is likely to be resolved through an out-of-court settlement soon.

Multiple sources indicate that both parties are close to sealing a deal, and it is expected within a month. As part of the settlement, TAFE — which already holds a 16 per cent stake in AGCO — has given up its directorship in the company. TAFE promoter Mallika Srinivasan previously served on AGCO’s board. AGCO did not respond to questions from Business Standard, while Chennai-based