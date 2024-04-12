Tesla aims for 5% of India's e-car market: Smooth journey or rough ride?

If any social media post can convert a buzz into reality, it is what Elon Musk said on X on Thursday.
“Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!,” the boss of Tesla, Inc, the world’s premier electric carmaker, said on the microblogging platform he owns. News agency Reuters, quoting sources, said Musk would meet Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on April 22.
Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2024
This has heightened the expectation