Tesla's U-turn on India in search for new assembly destinations for EV

Faced with tough opposition from Indian car makers, who contended that such a reduction would be unfair when there is a high localisation threshold for domestic competitors, the government asked Tesla to assemble the cars (completely knocked down or CKD operations) in India rather than impor

Tesla’s tryst with India has been on and off for over two years. In May last year, the Elon Musk-founded company decided -- following rounds of talks, letter exchanges with the government, and a plethora of tweets from Musk – to shelve its India plans after it failed to convince the government to reduce high import duties so that it could test the waters by importing completely built units (CBU) cars.