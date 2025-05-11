Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Tesla scouts for land in Satara to set up completely knocked down unit

Tesla scouts for land in Satara to set up completely knocked down unit

Last week, Tesla's India head Prasanth Menon stepped down. A Tesla's China team will now oversee the EV maker's India operations

Tesla
Premium

The official said Tesla is proceeding cautiously because it recognises that the EV market in India is emerging

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk’s Tesla is exploring land parcels in Satara, the hometown of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to set up a completely knocked down (CKD) assembly unit for electric vehicles (EVs), a senior government official said.
 
This comes after Tesla’s negotiations with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering fell through, the official said, adding that the EV maker was in discussions with another Indian firm for a joint venture to acquire land and set up a CKD unit. CKD is a method used to reduce import duties and facilitate local assembly by shipping vehicle parts separately to be assembled in the destination
Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Auto industry Elon Musk Tesla cars

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon