Tesla scouts for land in Satara to set up completely knocked down unit

Elon Musk’s Tesla is exploring land parcels in Satara, the hometown of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to set up a completely knocked down (CKD) assembly unit for electric vehicles (EVs), a senior government official said.

This comes after Tesla’s negotiations with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering fell through, the official said, adding that the EV maker was in discussions with another Indian firm for a joint venture to acquire land and set up a CKD unit. CKD is a method used to reduce import duties and facilitate local assembly by shipping vehicle parts separately to be assembled in the destination