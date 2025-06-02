After a tepid start to the financial year, two-wheeler majors posted double-digit growth year-on-year in May.

Leading two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, Eicher (Royal Enfield), TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, and Suzuki Motorcycle all recorded an increase in domestic sales compared to May 2024. Meanwhile, Honda Motorcycle recorded a muted performance for the month.

“The two-wheeler market grew in May due to a convergence of rural sentiment, pre-monsoon demand, and higher export allocations,” said Nikhil Dhaka, Vice President, Primus Partners.

Analysts estimate a 4 to 7 per cent rise in FY26, driven by product innovation, supportive policy frameworks, and increasing mobility