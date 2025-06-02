Monday, June 02, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Two-wheeler majors bounce back with strong double-digit growth in May

Two-wheeler majors bounce back with strong double-digit growth in May

Analysts estimate a 4 to 7 per cent rise in FY26, driven by product innovation, supportive policy frameworks, and increasing mobility needs in emerging markets

Two wheelers
premium

Analysts believe that Bajaj benefited from strong wedding-season demand in rural markets.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a tepid start to the financial year, two-wheeler majors posted double-digit growth year-on-year in May.
 
Leading two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto, Eicher (Royal Enfield), TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, and Suzuki Motorcycle all recorded an increase in domestic sales compared to May 2024. Meanwhile, Honda Motorcycle recorded a muted performance for the month.
 
“The two-wheeler market grew in May due to a convergence of rural sentiment, pre-monsoon demand, and higher export allocations,” said Nikhil Dhaka, Vice President, Primus Partners.
 
Analysts estimate a 4 to 7 per cent rise in FY26, driven by product innovation, supportive policy frameworks, and increasing mobility
Topics : Bajaj Auto Eicher Motors TVS Motor Hero MotoCorp automobile industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon