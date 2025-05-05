Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Automobile sales inch up 2.95% in April, CV sales see decline, says Fada

Automobile sales inch up 2.95% in April, CV sales see decline, says Fada

Two-wheeler retail sales in April this year reached 1,686,774 units compared to 1,649,591 units in the same month last year, Fada said

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Overall automobile retail sales in India rose by 2.95 per cent in April this year, reaching 22,87,952 units, the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (Fada) reported on Monday.
 
All vehicle categories except commercial vehicles (CV) showed growth. Two-wheelers increased by 2.25 per cent, three-wheelers by 24.5 per cent, passenger vehicles (PV) by 1.5 per cent, and tractors by 7.5 per cent, while commercial vehicles declined by 1 per cent.
 
Two-wheeler retail sales in April this year reached 1,686,774 units compared to 1,649,591 units in the same month last year, representing a 2.25 per cent increase.  ALSO READ | Hero MotoCorp records 43% YoY fall in April auto sales due to temporary production halt
   
Passenger vehicle retail last month totaled 3,49,939 units compared to 3,44,594 units in April 2024, showing a 1.55 per cent increase.
 
Total automobile sales in India during April 2024 were 2,222,463 units, according to Fada's statement. The purchases completed during festivals such as Akshay Tritiya, Bengali New Year, Baisakhi, and Vishu contributed to April ending positively.

"With the tariff war paused, stock markets staged a sharp pullback -- alleviating investor concerns -- and customers thus leveraged Chaitra Navratri, Akshay Tritiya, Bengali New Year, Baisakhi and Vishu to complete purchases, helping April end on a positive note," Fada President CS Vigneshwar said.  ALSO READ | Tata Motors sales down 6% at 72,753 units, Kia India sees 18% rise in April
 
Two-wheeler retail volumes showed a resilient upward trend, increasing by 2.25 per cent year-on-year and accelerating by 11.84 per cent month-on-month, which highlights a stable demand environment despite mixed economic challenges.
 
"Dealers reported buoyant enquiry growth in rural areas post-Rabi harvest, driven by strong crop yields, healthy reservoir levels and a favourable monsoon outlook, while wedding-season tailwinds sustained rural offtake," Vigneshwar said.

First Published: May 05 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

