Automobile sales inch up 2.95% in April, CV sales see decline, says Fada

Overall automobile retail sales in India rose by 2.95 per cent in April this year, reaching 22,87,952 units, the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (Fada) reported on Monday.
All vehicle categories except commercial vehicles (CV) showed growth. Two-wheelers increased by 2.25 per cent, three-wheelers by 24.5 per cent, passenger vehicles (PV) by 1.5 per cent, and tractors by 7.5 per cent, while commercial vehicles declined by 1 per cent.
Two-wheeler retail sales in April this year reached 1,686,774 units compared to 1,649,591 units in the same month last year, representing a 2.25 per cent increase.
Passenger vehicle retail last month totaled 3,49,939 units compared to 3,44,594 units in April 2024, showing a 1.55 per cent increase.
Total automobile sales in India during April 2024 were 2,222,463 units, according to Fada's statement. The purchases completed during festivals such as Akshay Tritiya, Bengali New Year, Baisakhi, and Vishu contributed to April ending positively.
"With the tariff war paused, stock markets staged a sharp pullback -- alleviating investor concerns -- and customers thus leveraged Chaitra Navratri, Akshay Tritiya, Bengali New Year, Baisakhi and Vishu to complete purchases, helping April end on a positive note," Fada President CS Vigneshwar said.
Two-wheeler retail volumes showed a resilient upward trend, increasing by 2.25 per cent year-on-year and accelerating by 11.84 per cent month-on-month, which highlights a stable demand environment despite mixed economic challenges.
"Dealers reported buoyant enquiry growth in rural areas post-Rabi harvest, driven by strong crop yields, healthy reservoir levels and a favourable monsoon outlook, while wedding-season tailwinds sustained rural offtake," Vigneshwar said.