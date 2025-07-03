Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttar Pradesh govt plans ₹700 crore EV park near freight corridor

Spanning 500 acres, the project will be anchored by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) as part of the Kanpur Metropolitan Development Vision 2030

By accelerating EV value chain, it will reduce carbon emissions and enhance the adoption of sustainable energy sources. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh has planned to develop an EV Park in Kanpur flanking the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) to leverage its pan-India position in the sales of Electric Vehicles (EV).
 
The EV Park project, encompassing an investment of Rs 700 crore, will materialise under the public private partnership (PPP) model.
 
Spanning 500 acres, the project will be anchored by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) as part of the Kanpur Metropolitan Development Vision 2030.
 
“The ambitious project aligns with the grand vision of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to establish Kanpur as a major EV hub in India,” a senior
