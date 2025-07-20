VinFast India gets EV orders from Nepal, Sri Lanka, West Asia, and Africa

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major VinFast has received advance export orders from Nepal, Sri Lanka, West Asia, and Africa, even before the inauguration of its $2 billion plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi.

The company plans to inaugurate the facility by the end of this month, Pham Sanh Chau, chief executive officer of VinFast Asia, told Business Standard. While operation is expected to begin shortly afterward, vehicle deliveries are likely to start by the upcoming festival season.

VinFast is fast-tracking its plans amid its rival Tesla’s slower-than-expected entry into India with just one showroom. The move also comes at a time