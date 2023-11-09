Why Kerala tops other states in electric two-wheeler penetration?

If statistics are any indication, around 80 per cent of the electric two-wheeler market (e2W) is ruled by Ola Electric, TVS Motor Company, Ather Energy, and Bajaj Auto. What’s surprising is how Kerala is fast becoming the e2W hub, charging ahead of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

According to a report by JM Financial citing the January-September e2W sales, Kerala is in fifth spot in terms of the total number of e2W sales at around 46,336 units with a penetration of 12.2 per cent (e2Ws as a percentage of total two-wheelers, including internal combustion engine), which is the highest in India.

This is comparable to a penetration of 10.6 per cent in Karnataka, 9.5 per cent in Maharashtra, 6.9 per cent