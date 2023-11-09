Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Why Kerala tops other states in electric two-wheeler penetration?

What is even more surprising is that the state has only 192 public charging stations, compared to 1,845 in Delhi, 704 in Karnataka, and 660 in Maharashtra, according to data shared by the Centre

electric two wheeler
Premium

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

If statistics are any indication, around 80 per cent of the electric two-wheeler market (e2W) is ruled by Ola Electric, TVS Motor Company, Ather Energy, and Bajaj Auto. What’s surprising is how Kerala is fast becoming the e2W hub, charging ahead of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

According to a report by JM Financial citing the January-September e2W sales, Kerala is in fifth spot in terms of the total number of e2W sales at around 46,336 units with a penetration of 12.2 per cent (e2Ws as a percentage of total two-wheelers, including internal combustion engine), which is the highest in India.

This is comparable to a penetration of 10.6 per cent in Karnataka, 9.5 per cent in Maharashtra, 6.9 per cent

Also Read

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Auto sales up 9% in August, PV inventory at an all-time high: FADA

Riding your 2-wheeler without a helmet? Ola's upcoming tech won't allow it

Tesla to import completely made electric cars from Germany into India

Electric three wheelers' sales pick up speed but a mixed bag overall

Automobile dealers flag 'distress' if Diwali sales fail to dazzle

CHARGE+ZONE, Evnnovator partner with Mercedes-Benz for charging solution

Okaya to partner with IOC to install over 2,500 EV chargers across India

Topics : Electric vehicles in India two wheeler sales Ola Electric Mobility Auto sector

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon