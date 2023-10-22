Powering up: India takes 'standardised' road to charge up electric vehicles

In response to the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) sector in India, the government is preparing to introduce a standardised charging protocol, Business Standard has learnt. This move is a reaction to concerns voiced by major industry stakeholders about the absence of uniformity in charging infrastructure, which has resulted in interoperability issues.

“The objective is to establish uniform standards for the entire EV industry,” a senior government official said. “The proposal is to introduce either a single charging standard applicable to