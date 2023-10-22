close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Powering up: India takes 'standardised' road to charge up electric vehicles

The implementation of a universal charging standard by the government would allow users to charge their EVs at any available charging station nationwide

electric cars, EV, electric vehicle
Premium

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In response to the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) sector in India, the government is preparing to introduce a standardised charging protocol, Business Standard has learnt. This move is a reaction to concerns voiced by major industry stakeholders about the absence of uniformity in charging infrastructure, which has resulted in interoperability issues.

“The objective is to establish uniform standards for the entire EV industry,” a senior government official said. “The proposal is to introduce either a single charging standard applicable to
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

Epsilon to establish EV battery component factory in US, sets aside $650 mn

18% GST to be charged on battery charging for EVs: Karnataka AAR

Centre to come up with a master app to check EV charging stations near you

Tresa Motors unveils first electric truck Model V0.1 for global market

Tata Motors developing new petrol engine to power premium SUV range

Delhi govt extends policy meant for electric vehicles till December 31

Deep discounts on offer to light up car sales in India before Diwali

North trails South in electric scooter sales, Maharashtra miles ahead

Auto deals jump 858% in Q2FY24 on back of 16 deals worth $939 million

Topics : Electric Vehicles Charging Lithium battery Electric car battery

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesIndia vs New Zealand Live ScoreWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon