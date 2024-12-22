With new launches, expansions, every fifth scooter may be electric in FY26

Buoyed up by distribution expansion, a bevy of new launches, and the entry of Honda Motorcycles with electric Activa, two-wheeler manufacturers are confident that electric scooter (e-scooter) penetration could rise to a fourth or fifth of the total market (ICE and e-scooters) in FY26.

A top executive at a leading electric two-wheeler company said: “The industry is expecting two scenarios. At an average run rate of 120,000 units per month, we should reach 1.5 million sales in FY26. However, if we push the pedal a bit harder, penetration could reach 25 per cent, at a monthly run rate of 150,000