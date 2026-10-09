AAI launches ₹165 crore push to automate airport security tray movement

While privately run major airports such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi already have automatic tray retrieval systems (ATRS) in place, several of the 137 AAI-operated airports do not.

October 22 is the deadline to bid for the 52 ATRS lanes for which the government-run AAI has issued a tender.

The AAI is seeking a company to supply, install, integrate, test and commission the 52 ATRS lanes. The contract also includes a one-year onsite warranty and seven years of comprehensive maintenance, including spare parts.

According to the tender, which has been reviewed by this newspaper, the supplier will also have to train AAI personnel to operate and maintain the system. The tender requires the equipment to undergo testing at the manufacturer's facility before it is accepted by the AAI. The estimated cost of ₹164.8 crore excludes goods and services tax (GST).

The tender does not specify which airports will receive the 52 systems. The AAI has described the locations only as “various airports”. The figure of 52 refers to security-screening lanes, not airports, so one airport could receive several lanes. According to AAI officials, the airport-wise deployment will become clear only after the AAI finalises the procurement and identifies where the systems will be installed.

The AAI has estimated the total cost of procuring, installing and maintaining 52 ATRS lanes at ₹164.8 crore: ₹98.9 crore for supply and installation, and ₹65.9 crore for seven years of maintenance.

The Authority did not respond to Business Standard's queries regarding the matter.

The tender also states that eight reject-lane tray holding stations should be provided for trays containing baggage that requires additional examination. Each ATRS lane will also have two analyst workstations, where security personnel examine X-ray images, and recheck workstations for the secondary examination of baggage.

The AAI has also incorporated cybersecurity requirements into the procurement. The ATRS will have to undergo a vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT). This is a technical test in which experts try to identify weaknesses that could allow an unauthorised person to gain access to a computer-controlled system. The tender requires critical and high-risk vulnerabilities to be fixed before the system is commissioned. The supplier will also have to submit the final security-testing report to the AAI.

The tender provides for a one-year onsite warranty, followed by seven years of comprehensive annual maintenance. This means the selected company will remain responsible for keeping the systems operational for eight years after installation, subject to the terms of the contract. The maintenance package includes spare parts. The supplier will also be responsible for training AAI staff to operate and manage the system.

ATRS is essentially an automated system for moving the trays used at airport security checkpoints. Under the existing process at many AAI-run airports, a passenger takes an empty tray from a stack, places their belongings in it and pushes the tray towards the X-ray machine. After screening, the tray has to be collected, moved and returned manually by security personnel for another passenger. ATRS automates this movement using conveyors and mechanical equipment.

In an ATRS-equipped lane, a passenger places their belongings in a tray at the beginning of the security process. The system automatically moves the tray towards the baggage X-ray machine. The machine produces images of the contents, which are examined by security personnel. Once the bag is cleared, the tray is automatically directed towards an area where the passenger can collect their belongings. If the security officer wants the bag checked again, the system can send the tray to a separate area for another examination.

By automating tray movement, ATRS can increase passenger throughput at security checkpoints and reduce waiting time around the baggage-screening process, AAI officials said.

“The system is not replacing the X-ray machine or the security officer. Instead, it automates the movement of trays around the screening machine. This allows security personnel to concentrate on examining baggage rather than manually moving or collecting trays,” an official explained.

The tender specifies that each lane needs to have six divestment stations, meaning six points where passengers can put their belongings into trays. It also asks for eight clear-lane tray collection stations, where passengers can collect trays after their baggage has been cleared.

The AAI’s ATRS procurement move follows a direction issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 8, during a review of passenger facilities, security arrangements and immigration systems at major airports alongside Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Shah specifically directed that ATRS be installed “in a phased manner at all airports across the country” to reduce human-resource costs. He had also directed that standards be framed so that ATRS becomes part of the design of new airports.

At the same meeting, Shah directed that 21 airports under development and 41 other hubs be prioritised based on passenger traffic and security standards prescribed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), with work at all 62 airports to be completed within two years.