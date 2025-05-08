AERA approves class-based UDF for Mumbai airport international flyers

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has allowed Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to charge higher user development fees (UDF) from international business class passengers than economy class travellers until 2028–29.
GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) became the first to receive approval for class-based UDF in March this year.
In a statement on Thursday, AERA said MIAL can collect a UDF of Rs 615 from each departing international economy class passenger and Rs 695 from each departing business class flyer, starting 16 May. For arriving international passengers, the UDF will be Rs 260 for economy and Rs 304 for business class.
Until now, a flat UDF of Rs 187 was charged from all international passengers, regardless of class. “This adjustment aligns with the ‘User Pays’ principle and reflects the enhanced passenger experience and expanded facilities available and used by international travellers,” AERA stated.
The revised UDF will remain applicable from 16 May 2024 until 31 March 2029, covering the fourth control period.
AERA also approved the introduction of a domestic UDF for the first time at Mumbai airport. The charges have been set at Rs 175 for each departing domestic passenger and Rs 75 for each arriving domestic passenger.
There was no domestic UDF during the third control period, although MIAL had been collecting a "development fee" of Rs 120 from each departing domestic passenger until August 2024.
AERA noted that even at “non-major” airports—those handling fewer than 3.5 million passengers annually—a UDF of up to Rs 745 is levied per domestic passenger. “Considering the scale of operations, infrastructure usage, and investment requirements at the Mumbai airport, the authority finds it reasonable and consistent to recover a certain portion of ARR (aggregate revenue requirement) from the domestic UDF,” it stated.
The UDF has been set “nominally” for domestic travellers, who make up 75 per cent of Mumbai airport’s passenger traffic, reinforcing the authority’s commitment to protect passenger interests while ensuring affordability and sectoral growth.
“This treatment, in conjunction with the tariff adjustments for international travellers and other aeronautical charges, will support infrastructure development at Mumbai airport and ensure the financial viability of the operator,” AERA said.
UDF is a fee collected by airlines on behalf of the airport operator for the passenger amenities and facilities provided. It is periodically remitted to the airport operator.
AERA estimates that MIAL will earn Rs 2,942 crore from UDF collections through the fourth control period. Additional revenues of Rs 4,324 crore are expected from landing charges, parking fees, aerobridge use and other aeronautical services during this period.
Mumbai Airport operates two terminals—T1 and T2. Terminal 1 comprises three buildings: T1A, T1B and T1C. T1 is scheduled for demolition in November this year. AERA, citing a March site audit by IIT Bombay, noted that demolition is “necessary” due to corrosion, seepage and structural cracks.
T1 and T2 currently have annual passenger handling capacities of 15 million and 40 million, respectively. MIAL stated that reconstruction of T1 is expected to be completed by September 2028. During this period, 5 million passengers from T1 will be shifted to T2, while the remaining 10 million will be redirected to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport.
The Navi Mumbai airport—being developed by MIAL’s subsidiary—is expected to begin commercial operations in June this year. In FY24, Mumbai airport handled 52.8 million passengers and expects a similar figure in FY25.
MIAL plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years in airport infrastructure. It anticipates recovering Rs 7,600 crore in revenue from an estimated 229 million passengers during the fourth control period. The new tariff structure aligns with those of other major Indian airports and aims to stabilise revenue while improving passenger experience.