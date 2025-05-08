Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Della Resorts joins Hiranandani JV for Pune project worth Rs 1,100 cr

Della Resorts has partnered with Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers to co-develop a 40-acre racecourse-themed township in Pune's North Hinjewadi

Della Resorts

The township announced by Della is part of a 105-acre joint development project previously announced by Hiranandani and Pune-based Krisala Developers. (Photo: Company Website)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Lonavla, Maharashtra-based luxury experiential resort Della Resorts & Adventure has entered into a proprietary CDDMO (conceptualisation, design, development, marketing and sales, and operations) model with Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers to launch a racecourse-themed township in Pune, with a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.
 
This first-of-its-kind theme-based, hospitality-driven model introduces a new investment class in real estate, with the potential to yield up to a 9 per cent return on investment (ROI), the company claimed.
 
The township announced by Della is part of a 105-acre joint development project previously announced by Hiranandani and Pune-based Krisala Developers.
 
Jimmy Mistry, founder and chairman of Della Resorts & Adventure, said, “With our CDDMO approach, we’re transforming real estate from a product into an experience, and from a static asset into a dynamic, yield-generating investment. This is the first time residential real estate is offering returns that exceed traditional industry norms of 3 per cent—breaking conventional expectations and giving assured returns of up to 9 per cent on real estate investments.”
   
Spread across 40 acres in Pune’s North Hinjewadi, the township will feature an 8-acre racecourse and international polo club, 128 private villa plots, 112 resort private residences, a five-star luxury resort with 300 keys, nine wedding destination venues, 12 corporate and MICE venues, an extreme adventure park, the Della range golf, and wellness facilities. The township will be designed in a contemporary, organic, British colonial architectural and design style.
 
The project is currently in advanced planning stages, with land acquisition completed and design finalisation underway. The first phase is expected to launch in the next three months, with possession slated for early next year for resort and villa plots, and by the end of 2026 for private residences.
 

First Published: May 08 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

