Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Airports tap tech to reshape travel and boost commercial potential

Airports tap tech to reshape travel and boost commercial potential

The global airport automation market size is projected to surge to $85.12 billion by 2033 from $5.05 billion currently

airport, tourists, passengers
premium

Among the surveyed Indian travellers, 82 per cent identified fast-track security and 85 per cent cited digital boarding passes as the most impactful technologies.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As travel, both domestic and outbound, continues to remain steadfast, airports are rapidly evolving into technology-driven hubs and reshaping the travel experience while unlocking commercial potential.
  A new research that surveyed over 12,000 travellers from 21 countries, including 1,001 from India, highlights how digital innovation is transforming traveller behaviour, spending, and engagement at airports worldwide.
  The global airport automation market size is projected to surge to $85.12 billion by 2033 from $5.05 billion currently, fuelled by rising passenger exp­­ec­tations and investment in digital infrastructure. 
Among the surveyed Indian travellers, 82 per cent identified fast-track security and 85 per
Topics : Digital innovation Airports Travel firms Aviation sector Indian travellers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon