Akasa Air unveils long-term incentive plan to retain pilots amid hiring war

In an email to its pilots on Monday, Akasa Air director of flight operations Sanket Limaye said the airline was launching the second edition of its LTIP. Under this, captains (all grades) and trainee captains will be eligible for incentives of ₹25 lakh. And, senior first officers will be eligible for ₹10 lakh.

The incentive will not be pa­id upfront but will be disbursed in three instalments over the next three years — 15 per cent by August 31, 2027, 25 per cent by August 31, 2028, and the rest 60 per cent by August 31, 2029.

It would be subject to the pilot remaining in employment with the airline on the respective payout dates.

Limaye said the second edition of the LTIP is designed to re­c­ognise pilots’ commitment to building the airline “for generations to come.” Akasa Air did not respond to Business Standa­rd’s queries regarding this matter.

Under the scheme, a pilot’s designation as of August 1, 2026, will determine the payout bracket.

“As we continue to grow, we remain committed to sharing our success with those who make it possible,” Limaye told the pilots.

Akasa had launched the first edition of the LTIP in 2024 when aircraft deliveries had slowed, resulting in several pilots remaining without regular flying assignments.

The scheme was introduced at that time to retain trained cockpit crew during the period of constrained fleet growth. The first edition was scheduled for implementation between Aug­ust 2024 and August 2026. The fresh incentive programme co­mes at a time when competition for experienced pilots in India’s rapidly expanding aviation sec­tor has intensified. And, airlines are now seeking to strengthen their cockpit ranks as fleets grow and networks expand.