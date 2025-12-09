Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Datanomics: Pilot fatigue a concern in a growing aviation sector

Datanomics: Pilot fatigue a concern in a growing aviation sector

The survey highlighted the impact of frequent tail swaps-when airlines switch the aircraft assigned to a flight

airlines, pilot, aviation
premium

According to the Safety Culture Survey 2024, 74 per cent of pilots agreed that frequent roster changes contribute to fatigue.

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo’s recent major flight disruptions stem from India’s new Flight Duty Time Limitation rules, designed to combat pilot fatigue by increasing mandatory rest and capping night operations. The 2024 Safety Culture Survey reveals high fatigue among Indian pilots (83 per cent), driven by rapid sector growth, consecutive night flights, and increased workload despite more pilots and aircraft. The average flying hours per pilot in India fell from 407 hours in 2015 to 165 hours in 2020. However, it rebounded to 246 hours in 2024. 
Exhaustion due to changing flight times
 
According to the Safety Culture Survey 2024, 74 per cent
Topics : IndiGo flights cancelled IndiGo crisis Aviation sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon