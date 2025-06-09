Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DGCA to audit Char Dham helicopter companies, may suspend operations

After multiple incidents during the Char Dham Yatra, the DGCA orders special audits and considers halting helicopter operations pending safety assessments

Chamoli: A helicopter on its way to Badrinath Temple, during the 'Char Dham Yatra', in Chamoli district, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Due to multiple safety incidents during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered special audits and enhanced surveillance of helicopter operators conducting shuttle and charter services in the state.
 
The aviation regulator, in a statement, also said it is reviewing the need to suspend helicopter operations to Char Dham entirely, depending on the outcome of ongoing safety assessments.
 
The move comes after several recent occurrences — including emergency landings and a fatal crash — raised serious questions about the safety of helicopter services on the high-altitude pilgrimage routes.
 
