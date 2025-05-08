Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Five dead, 2 injured as helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Five dead, 2 injured as helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

The incident occurred in the border district of Uttarkashi near Ganganani. The helicopter was carrying six passengers and its captain. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least five people were killed and two were severely injured after a helicopter crashed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.
  The incident occurred in the border district of Uttarkashi near Ganganani. The helicopter was carrying six passengers and its captain. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.  
According to Garhwal's Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, the rescue operation is currently underway, with administration and relief team present at the site.
 
Reacting to the helicopter crash, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "SDRF and district administration teams have immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue work. I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident."    
 
(more details awaited)

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

