India becomes second-largest air passenger mkt for Thailand this summer

India has become the second-largest international market for airline passengers for Thailand in the summer of 2025 (June and July), based on the number of seats, according to data released by global research agency OAG.

In the summer of pre-Covid 2019, India was Thailand’s sixth-largest international airlines market, but it has now raced ahead of Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia to become the second-largest, behind China.

The big growth from India has helped Thailand to cushion the sharp fall in international travel between China and the kingdom, and aided the country that is heavily dependent on tourism in tiding