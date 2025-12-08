Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo fallout: Year-end plans in limbo as travellers opt for staycations

IndiGo fallout: Year-end plans in limbo as travellers opt for staycations

Holiday plans shift as cancellations spur 20-40% rise in queries for road-accessible destinations; Goa, Kerala bookings see dip

At SaffronStays, which has around 450 luxury homes around the country, executives are witnessing a 40 per cent increase in enquiries for destinations like Alibaug and Dehradun

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

IndiGo Airlines cancelling hundreds of flights over the past four days has had ripple effects on hospitality companies, especially in year-end tourist-favoured destinations like Goa, Pondicherry and Kerala, as travellers are increasingly veering towards staycations, said industry insiders.
 
“Due to current flight cancellations, there has been uncertainty in the minds of travellers for their future travel. For Christmas and New Year’s, we have seen a 20 per cent increase in queries and bookings for locations within driveable distances and we expect this to continue rising if flight uncertainty sustains,” Amit Damani, co-founder of luxury villa rental firm StayVista, told Business
