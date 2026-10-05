IndiGo on Monday said it will increase fuel charges on domestic and international flights from October 6 as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs rise, the company said in a statement.

The revised charges will apply from October 6 and are expected to push airfares higher.

Notably, this is the second time since April that IndiGo has increased its fuel surcharge. The surcharge was introduced in March.

Domestic, international charges revised

For domestic flights, the fuel surcharge will range from ₹375 to ₹1,300, depending on the distance. The surcharge will be ₹375 for routes up to 500 km and ₹600 for flights covering 501 to 1,000 km.

It will be ₹900 for routes between 1,001 and 1,500 km and ₹1,150 for distances between 1,501 and 2,000 km. For flights covering more than 2,000 km, the surcharge will be ₹1,300.

For international flights, the surcharge will vary by destination. It will range from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 for the SAARC region, while flights to Africa will attract a ₹6,000 surcharge.

The surcharge will be ₹10,000 for flights to Europe and ₹5,500 for flights to Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East, and North and East Asia.

IndiGo cites rising fuel costs

IndiGo said ATF prices have remained volatile in recent months, particularly following the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The airline said the latest month-on-month increase in fuel prices exceeded 14 per cent, taking ATF costs to levels among the highest in the last decade.

“Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) makes up a significant share of the airline's operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines' cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo,” the airline said.

IndiGo said it had “marginally re-calibrated” its fuel charges across domestic and international flights in view of the increase in fuel prices.

The airline said offsetting the rise in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in fuel charges. It said it had instead made a measured adjustment to limit the impact on customers.

IndiGo also said it would continue to monitor the situation and make further adjustments as required.

The airline said the revised charges would add to the burden on travellers and attributed the decision to the sustained increase in operating costs and the changing market environment.

The airline's consolidated revenue from operations rose 19.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹24,584.10 crore in Q1 FY27. It reported a consolidated net loss of ₹237.60 crore, compared with a profit of ₹2,176.30 crore in Q1 FY26.

(With inputs from agencies)