IndiGo may line up 30-50 ATR 72-600 plane order in Paris Air Show

The Indian carrier, which currently operates a fleet of about 46 ATR 72-600s, had earlier placed an order for 50 such aircraft in 2017 as part of a strategy to expand its regional footprint

The turboprop fleet enabled IndiGo to expand its network to smaller destinations such as Kolhapur, Kishangarh and Kadapa, which are not feasible for the airline’s Airbus fleet, according to Joshi (Photo: Reuters)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 12:39 AM IST

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is likely to place an order for 30 to 50 ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft during the Paris Air Show later this month, people familiar with the matter told Business Standard on Friday. The deal, if finalised with the Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR, could be valued between $450 million and $750 million, based on an estimated transaction price of around $15 million per aircraft, they said.
 
 Discussions between IndiGo and ATR for a new batch of aircraft have been ongoing since last year, the sources said. “The deal size could be increased from 50 planes to a
