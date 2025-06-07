IndiGo may line up 30-50 ATR 72-600 plane order in Paris Air Show

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is likely to place an order for 30 to 50 ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft during the Paris Air Show later this month, people familiar with the matter told Business Standard on Friday. The deal, if finalised with the Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR, could be valued between $450 million and $750 million, based on an estimated transaction price of around $15 million per aircraft, they said.

Discussions between IndiGo and ATR for a new batch of aircraft have been ongoing since last year, the sources said. “The deal size could be increased from 50 planes to a