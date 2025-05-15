MIAL drops plan to cut flights, halt cargo operations after govt nudge

Mumbai airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), has dropped its plan to cut passenger flight slots for the upcoming winter schedule and stop cargo operations from August 16. This comes after strong protests from airlines and cargo operators that led to an intervention by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, sources told Business Standard.

With the existing flight schedule now set to continue from Mumbai airport till March next year, it remains unclear when the demolition of Terminal-1 will take place and how many flights will shift to Navi Mumbai airport in the near term.

Earlier this year,