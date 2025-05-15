Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MIAL drops plan to cut flights, halt cargo operations after govt nudge

MIAL drops plan to cut flights, halt cargo operations after govt nudge

Civil aviation ministry intervened after protest from airlines, cargo operators

Major carriers, especially international ones like Emirates and Etihad, were also told their airport slots would be reduced for the upcoming winter schedule | Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Mumbai airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), has dropped its plan to cut passenger flight slots for the upcoming winter schedule and stop cargo operations from August 16. This comes after strong protests from airlines and cargo operators that led to an intervention by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, sources told Business Standard.
 
With the existing flight schedule now set to continue from Mumbai airport till March next year, it remains unclear when the demolition of Terminal-1 will take place and how many flights will shift to Navi Mumbai airport in the near term.
 
Earlier this year,
