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Microsoft service disruption impacts IndiGo's email support services

Since late Thursday night, Microsoft's workplace platforms -- including Outlook and Teams -- have experienced a worldwide outage

indigo airlines, indigo

In a post on X, the country's largest airline said all other support channels remain available (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

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IndiGo on Friday said its email support services have been impacted by the Microsoft service disruption.

In a post on X, the country's largest airline said all other support channels remain available.

"Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails," the carrier said.

Air India, in a post on X, said it was closely monitoring the ongoing Microsoft outage and that its flight operations remain unaffected.

There is currently no impact on any of our communication channels, the airline said.

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"To ensure seamless support, we have temporarily rerouted our emails so that every message continues to reach us without interruption, and we are responding to all emails within our usual 24-hour timeline," it said.

 

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

Since late Thursday night, Microsoft's workplace platforms -- including Outlook and Teams -- have experienced a worldwide outage. According to the outage-tracking site Downdetector, users in India first started reporting disruptions around 11 pm on Thursday.

Although the volume of outage reports dipped overnight, it surged once more after 6 am on Friday.

In a statement on X, Microsoft noted that the strain on its infrastructure was not triggered by increased traffic but rather by "a number of servers being unexpectedly unavailable".

An update on the company's service health page at 11:16 am IST on Friday indicated "service degradation" affecting Microsoft 365 business and enterprise users.

The company said it was pursuing multiple workstreams to pinpoint the underlying cause of a traffic influx and to recover its backend servers.

"As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident," the company said, noting that a comprehensive post-incident report detailing the underlying cause will be released once the problem is resolved.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 2:27 PM IST