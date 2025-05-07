Mumbai airport freighter ban: Air cargo agents warn of trade disruption

The decision of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (Mial) to discontinue cargo flight operations from August 16 could “severely” impact the country's export-import (Exim) trade by driving up freight rates and causing delays in delivery, warned the Air Cargo Agents Association of India (ACAAI) in a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

The Adani group-led Mial operates the Mumbai airport, which is the second-largest in the country after Delhi in terms of international air cargo handling. Located in India’s financial capital, the airport manages around 28 per cent of the nation’s total international air cargo volume.

In mid-April,