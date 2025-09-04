GST hike to make premium air travel costlier; IATA expresses disappointment

Air travel in India in non-economy classes is set to get more expensive after the GST Council on Wednesday night raised the levy on Premium Economy, Business, and First class tickets to 18 per cent from 12 per cent, while keeping economy fares unchanged at 5 per cent.

Sheldon Hee, Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific, International Air Transport Association (IATA), expressed his disappointment with the decision.

He said: “In many ways, India has been an amazing aviation story with its impressive growth, record aircraft orders, and world-class infrastructure. Aviation has tremendous potential to contribute to India's economic growth, both directly