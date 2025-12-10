With 10% reduction in flights, IndiGo winter schedule at last year's level

IndiGo Airlines increased its domestic flights by 8.8 per cent for its winter schedule between October 26, 2025 and March 28, 2026 over the same period of previous year (October 27, 2024 to March 29, 2025), adding 25,166 flights to hit a total of 309,790 flights, according to data from leading global aviation analytics company Cirium.

However, from last year, it wet-leased some planes (where you get crew members too) from Smartlynx and Corendon Airlines for a short while in order to boost its fleet. If that number is taken into account, the increase in the winter schedule this year