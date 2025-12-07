With 2 airlines in command, market concentration in aviation skyrockets

Market concentration has climbed steadily across major sectors in India over the past decade, but aviation stands out with the highest level of dominance, as measured by the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI). The aviation sector’s HHI surged to 4,500 in FY25, more than double the threshold for a “highly concentrated” market under standards used by the antitrust division of the US Justice Department and the European Commission.

The sector has seen the sharpest increase among eight key industries reviewed by Business Standard, with its HHI jumping more than 1,800 points from 2,678 in FY15.

The aviation sector now outstrips even telecom