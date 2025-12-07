Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
A near one-horse race in domestic skies as IndiGo holds 65.6% share

Globally normal? Not quite. From the US to China and Brazil, no single carrier enjoys the scale IndiGo commands at home

IndiGo holds 65.6% of the domestic market; IndiGo and Air India control over 90%—a concentration rarely seen in other aviation economies (Photo: PTI)

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

IndiGo’s stranglehold on the domestic skies, with a 65.6 per cent share in October, is a rarity in the global aviation sweepstakes. Airlines in key markets like the US, China, the UK, Brazil, Japan, Thailand and France do not have a single player that matches its domination in what is now the third-largest aviation market in the world.
 
Not only that, India’s duopoly in the domestic skies — where IndiGo and Air India collectively control 91.3 per cent of the market — is highly skewed, leaving very little room for new players compared to most
