A near one-horse race in domestic skies as IndiGo holds 65.6% share

IndiGo’s stranglehold on the domestic skies, with a 65.6 per cent share in October, is a rarity in the global aviation sweepstakes. Airlines in key markets like the US, China, the UK, Brazil, Japan, Thailand and France do not have a single player that matches its domination in what is now the third-largest aviation market in the world.

Not only that, India’s duopoly in the domestic skies — where IndiGo and Air India collectively control 91.3 per cent of the market — is highly skewed, leaving very little room for new players compared to most