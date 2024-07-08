Business Standard
After strengthening capital, RRBs to focus on product diversification

The top priority will be upgrading the technology platform for digital banking for retaining existing customers and attracting new ones in rural areas

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

After consolidating capital adequacy, improving profitability and asset quality, regional rural banks (RRBs) will now focus on diversification of lending products to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for value addition in agriculture chain and allied sectors.

The top priority will be upgrading the technology platform for digital banking for retaining existing customers and attracting new ones in rural areas.

Goverdhan S. Rawat, deputy managing director, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) told Business Standard that with fund infusion and profitability, the capital adequacy has improved substantially and asset quality is robust.

Now, they will intensify

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

