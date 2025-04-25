Despite growth of e-transactions, ATMs see surge in orders, deployment

The automated teller machine (ATM) business in India looks to be picking up pace despite dire warnings about the demise of cash in a world that is increasingly driven by digital transactions. The ubiquitousness of unified payment interface (UPI) for amounts as small as Rs 10 has created a general perception that cash is now a burden rather than a convenience.

But the numbers seem to tell a different story.

Since post-demonetisation, in 2016, the number of ATMs in use has jumped from 225,000 to 2,60,00 units, a growth of 35,000 in nine years. Additionally, between September 2023 and March