Banks raise over Rs 1 trn through CD in Dec amid liquidity crunch

In a move to shore up their balancesheet ahead of the quarter end, commercial banks raised a whopping Rs 1.16 trillion through certificate of deposits in December, amid tight liquidity conditions.

This is the first instance in the current financial year when the CD issuances crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark in a month, according to data on the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

CDs are short-term debt instruments used by banks to raise funds.

In November, banks raised Rs 75,884 crore through these instruments.

This comes amid deposit growth trailing credit growth which prompted banks to raise CDs, which comes at a higher cost. According to the latest RBI data, bank credit expanded by 15.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as of December 15, 2023, while deposit growth was 13.3 per cent. The figures are excluding the impact of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India has been asking banks to ensure their credit and deposit growth is sustainable so that they can refrain from acquiring bulk deposits. The credit deposit ratio of banks was at 77.44 per cent as on December 15, while the incremental credit deposit ratio was 95.75 per cent.

Market participants said that the inability to mobilise sufficient deposits, amid significant credit growth, has compelled banks to increasingly rely on short-term debt instruments such as CDs. The majority of the issuances were by state-owned banks, they said.

Typically, borrowing through these instruments tends to rise in the last month of the quarter, with banks aiming to deploy additional credit towards the quarter's end to strengthen their balance sheets. This year, banks are further challenged by a substantial liquidity deficit in the banking system.

“The systematic liquidity is very tight and there is credit off-take, and deposit mobilization is very low, hence banks are rushing to raise funds through CDs,” said Ajay Manglunia, Managing Director and Head (Institutional Fixed Income), JM Financial. “It is quarter-end, banks are also looking to strengthen their balance sheet as the numbers are published,” he added.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to breach Rs 2 trillion on December 18, primarily due to advanced tax payments. Subsequently, it has consistently hovered around Rs 2.5 trillion, driven by both advanced tax payments and subsequent GST payments.

“The reason is that liquidity in the system is significantly less and the deposit mobilisation is also not great. Also, a lot of disbursements are happening, and the credit-off take is significant,” said Vinay Pai, Head of Fixed Income at Equirus Capital.

The Reserve Bank of India injected Rs 2.7 trillion on Thursday.

As the banks rushed to raise funds through CD issuances, the rates on the short-term debt instruments surged in December. The rates on 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month CDs rose by 5 basis points, 14 basis points, and 6 basis points respectively.

“The deposit rates have been rising. Banks also prefer CDs because they have fixed maturity, there is no worry of a premature withdrawal,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

Market participants expect the liquidity situation to improve in January on the back of government spending.