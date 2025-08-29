Friday, August 29, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks see thinning spreads, driven by credit dip, lower deposits, rate cuts

Banks see thinning spreads, driven by credit dip, lower deposits, rate cuts

Growing competition in corporate and institutional credit as well as in home loans, and lower interest rates have also put pressure on lending margins

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA
premium

This decline in NIM, according to CareEdge Ratings, was driven by subdued credit growth.

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first quarter ended June of financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), the net interest margin (NIM) of banks fell by 25 basis points to 2.89 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and by 10 bps quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). This comes even as the net-interest income (NII) rose by 1.8 per cent to Rs 2.07 lakh crore (1 per cent qoq) during this period.
 
This decline in NIM, according to CareEdge Ratings, was driven by subdued credit growth, deceleration in current and savings deposits, and a central bank rate cut, resulting in a quicker reduction in lending rates relative to deposit rates. Intensifying competition
Topics : Indian Banks Home Loan Banks Banking sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon