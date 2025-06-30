Banks to book treasury gains in Q1FY26 on yield fall, OMO support

Banks are expected to post healthy treasury gains for the first quarter of the current financial year, aided by a decline in government bond yields and strong participation in the Reserve Bank of India’s open market operations (OMOs), said market participants.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell by about 20 basis points during the quarter, moving from around 6.58 per cent to 6.38 per cent, with the sharpest drop occurring ahead of the RBI’s policy actions in June. At one point, the yield had even touched 6.24 per cent, indicating substantial mark-to-market gains for bond portfolios, market participants said.