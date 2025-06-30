Monday, June 30, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks to book treasury gains in Q1FY26 on yield fall, OMO support

Banks to book treasury gains in Q1FY26 on yield fall, OMO support

Bond yield drop and ₹2.5 trillion RBI OMOs to lift treasury income in Q1FY26 but weak credit growth may weigh on net profits, especially for PSU banks

In addition to the decline in yields, the RBI conducted ₹2.5 trillion worth of OMOs during the quarter. This large-scale bond purchase programme provided additional support to bond prices and trading volumes, boosting treasury income for banks. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks are expected to post healthy treasury gains for the first quarter of the current financial year, aided by a decline in government bond yields and strong participation in the Reserve Bank of India’s open market operations (OMOs), said market participants.
 
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell by about 20 basis points during the quarter, moving from around 6.58 per cent to 6.38 per cent, with the sharpest drop occurring ahead of the RBI’s policy actions in June. At one point, the yield had even touched 6.24 per cent, indicating substantial mark-to-market gains for bond portfolios, market participants said.
