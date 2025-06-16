Branch network expansion is in full swing, but ATM growth has stagnated

Even as banks continue to expand their physical branch network, the growth of automated teller machines (ATMs) has stagnated, largely due to a shift in customer preference towards digital payments. However, branches remain a critical touchpoint for deposit mobilisation and addressing customer grievances—particularly in rural areas where access to digital services may still be limited, experts said.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the total number of ATMs owned by public, private and foreign banks increased to 2.12 million in FY25, as against 2.11 million in FY21. During this period, bank branches increased to 1.42 million in FY25,