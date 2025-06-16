Monday, June 16, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Branch network expansion is in full swing, but ATM growth has stagnated

Branch network expansion is in full swing, but ATM growth has stagnated

ATM growth remains flat despite rising branch expansion as digital payment preferences and high ATM maintenance costs reshape banking strategy

ATM, Money, Transaction
premium

Industry experts also pointed out that running an ATM is a costly affair for banks due to rising maintenance expenses, including cash handling and cassette swaps. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as banks continue to expand their physical branch network, the growth of automated teller machines (ATMs) has stagnated, largely due to a shift in customer preference towards digital payments. However, branches remain a critical touchpoint for deposit mobilisation and addressing customer grievances—particularly in rural areas where access to digital services may still be limited, experts said.
 
According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the total number of ATMs owned by public, private and foreign banks increased to 2.12 million in FY25, as against 2.11 million in FY21. During this period, bank branches increased to 1.42 million in FY25,
Topics : ATM Withdrawal urban banks Indian Banks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon