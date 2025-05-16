Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Centre plans to list at least five regional rural banks by FY27-end

Centre plans to list at least five regional rural banks by FY27-end

Post the latest amalgamation effective May 1, there are 28 RRBs in 26 states and 2 UTs with more than 22,000 branches covering 700 districts

The Union Ministry of Finance is planning to consolidate the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) under a policy of “One State, One RRB” to improve their efficiency and avoid undue competition among sponsoring public sector banks.
Premium

Following consolidation, the total RRB business as a percentage of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to reach around 5.2 per cent by FY30 from about 3.7 per cent as of FY24 | Representative Picture

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the merger of regional rural banks (RRBs) under the “One State, One RRB” policy to improve their efficiency and minimise competition among public-sector banks (PSBs) that sponsor them, the government is planning to list at least five RRBs by the end of financial year 2026-27 (FY27).
 
After the latest amalgamation that came into effect on May 1, there are 28 RRBs in 26 states and two Union Territories (UTs), with more than 22,000 branches covering 700 districts. “Our aim is to strengthen the reputation of RRBs as credible and valuable institutions, both for stakeholders and investors. If RRBs pursue
Topics : Regional Rural Banks rural banking Banking Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon