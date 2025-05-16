Centre plans to list at least five regional rural banks by FY27-end

After the merger of regional rural banks (RRBs) under the “One State, One RRB” policy to improve their efficiency and minimise competition among public-sector banks (PSBs) that sponsor them, the government is planning to list at least five RRBs by the end of financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

After the latest amalgamation that came into effect on May 1, there are 28 RRBs in 26 states and two Union Territories (UTs), with more than 22,000 branches covering 700 districts. “Our aim is to strengthen the reputation of RRBs as credible and valuable institutions, both for stakeholders and investors. If RRBs pursue