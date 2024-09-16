Business Standard
Home / Industry / Banking / Cracking the whip: Banks may face bigger fines for non-compliance

Cracking the whip: Banks may face bigger fines for non-compliance

Current penalties may not act as effective deterrent: Experts

The government will consider allowing higher fines on banks for not complying with regulatory guidelines amid concerns that the current penalty amounts may not act as effective deterrents for large organisations or repeat offenders. The Centre is op
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Harsh Kumar Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 12:13 AM IST
The government will consider allowing higher fines on banks for not complying with regulatory guidelines amid concerns that the current penalty amounts may not act as effective deterrents for large organisations or repeat offenders. The Centre is open to reviewing the mechanism followed by the regulator by amending the Banking Regulation (BR) Act, 1949, and the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, said a senior government official.  

“The current penalty amounts are low.

We will discuss this matter with the regulator (RBI). We are open to the possibility of amending the relevant provisions,” the official said requesting anonymity.  

Under the

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon