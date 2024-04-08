Sensex (    %)
                             
Earrings preview: Bank profit estimated to grow at 9.6% in Q4FY24

Reserve Bank of India data showed bank loans grew by 20.2 per cent YoY growth in advances to Rs 164.34 trillion and deposits expanded by 13.5 per cent growth on YoY basis

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

With high credit growth and healthy asset quality, listed commercial banks are expected to report steady growth in earnings during the fourth quarter ended March 2024 (Q4 FY24).

Profits are expected to grow at 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and net interest income (NII) by 8.7 per cent in Q4 FY24, according to Bloomberg analysts’ estimates.

According to Motilal Oswal Securities, while bank credit growth has been robust, deposit growth has also gathered pace. This is on the back of aggressive mobilisation by banks and competitive rates. As a result, the gap between credit and deposits narrowed to around 3.4

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 8:40 PM IST







