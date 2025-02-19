FinMin to discuss hiking deposit insurance limit with PSBs on March 4

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju will chair a review meeting with managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of public sector banks (PSBs) on March 4 to discuss several issues, including raising the deposit insurance limit, potentially up to ₹15 lakh, according to a senior government official. DFS is a part of the Ministry of Finance.

“The meeting is very crucial for the PSBs as the New India Co-operative Bank crisis happened last week. The views of PSBs will be sought on hiking the deposit insurance limit. Also, the meeting is expected to examine the interest