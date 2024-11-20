Finance ministry directs major PSBs to fast-track re-KYC verification

The finance ministry has instructed all major public sector banks to submit their action plans by the end of the month for completing the pending re-know your customer (re-KYC/e-KYC), according to a senior government official familiar with the matter.

“The government also directed lead banks to coordinate with gram panchayats to mobilise people for completing the re-KYC process. Moreover, the finance ministry has instructed senior management of banks to set up dashboards for regular monitoring of pending re-KYC cases and conduct regular reviews with field staff,” said the official.

Out of 539 million Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts, 112