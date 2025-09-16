Finance ministry flags low PSB credit to labour-intensive sectors

The finance ministry has raised concerns with public-sector banks (PSBs) on the low credit growth to labour-intensive sectors during the last five years up to FY25.

In this period, the above ₹100 crore segment saw credit to the finance category surge by 17.7 per cent. In contrast, their credit to sectors, such as manufacturing and mining, rose only 1.3 per cent, according to a senior government official.

This comes at a time when labour-intensive export-oriented sectors face job losses due to the punitive 50 per cent tariff by the US administration.

“Credit growth to the manufacturing and mining sectors is