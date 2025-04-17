FinMin to hold high-level talks on 'One State, One RRB' execution on May 6

The Union finance ministry is scheduled to hold a meeting with the chairpersons of all Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on May 6 to discuss execution strategies and the implementation roadmap for the state-wise amalgamation of RRBs, a senior government official said.

“A national-level review meeting of RRBs will be held under the chairmanship of M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), on May 6 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi," the official said, requesting anonymity.

The official further added that the meeting will include a discussion on the performance of the RRBs in FY25.

