Five-day banking week unlikely to roll out in FY26: Finance ministry

The Union finance ministry has indicated that the proposed policy of a five-day banking week will not be implemented in 2025-26 (FY26), citing potential disruptions to banking operations, according to sources.

A senior government official said: “While discussions with the Indian Banking Association (IBA) are ongoing, the five-day banking initiative is unlikely to come into effect this year.”

The official added that such a change could negatively impact banking services, particularly on Saturdays, which is a critical day for many customers to complete their banking transactions.

“Many customers prefer to visit branches on Saturdays for their physical banking needs, even