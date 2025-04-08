Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 06:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / Five-day banking week unlikely to roll out in FY26: Finance ministry

Five-day banking week unlikely to roll out in FY26: Finance ministry

The official further explained that such a change could negatively impact banking services, particularly on Saturdays, which remains a critical day for many customers to complete their banking txns

“Many customers prefer to visit branches on Saturdays for their physical banking needs, even with the increasing digital presence,” the official noted, stressing on the importance of maintaining in-branch service.

Harsh Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

The Union finance ministry has indicated that the proposed policy of a five-day banking week will not be implemented in 2025-26 (FY26), citing potential disruptions to banking operations, according to sources.
 
A senior government official said: “While discussions with the Indian Banking Association (IBA) are ongoing, the five-day banking initiative is unlikely to come into effect this year.” 
The official added that such a change could negatively impact banking services, particularly on Saturdays, which is a critical day for many customers to complete their banking transactions.
  “Many customers prefer to visit branches on Saturdays for their physical banking needs, even
