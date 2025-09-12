Friday, September 12, 2025 | 12:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Four banks may log in to NBBL's 'interoperable netbanking' in October

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra is expected to launch the new netbanking switch at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, scheduled for October 7-9.

In 2024, the RBI had approved the implementation of interoperability for netbanking transactions aimed at addressing delays in the actual receipt of payments by merchants. (illustration: Binay Sinha)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:23 AM IST

At least four banks — HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and AU Small Finance Bank — along with several online payment aggregators are expected to go live next month on a new system for interoperable netbanking transactions. The platform is being developed and piloted by NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL).
 
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra is expected to launch the new netbanking switch at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, scheduled for October 7–9. The system, called Netbanking 2.0, aims to standardise and simplify the transaction experience for online merchants accepting netbanking payments.
 
