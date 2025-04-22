HDFC Bank adds 1k employees in FY25; ICICI's headcount drops by 6,723

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, two of the country’s largest private sector lenders, added very few employees to their workforce in FY25, despite significantly expanding their branch networks during the year.

In FY25, HDFC Bank added 994 employees to its workforce, bringing the total to 214,521. In contrast, ICICI Bank saw a net reduction of 6,723 employees, with its total workforce declining to 129,177.

In FY24, HDFC Bank had added over 40,305 employees to its workforce, following an addition of 31,646 employees in FY23 and 21,483 in FY22. In comparison, ICICI Bank added 9,240 employees in FY24, 20,816 in FY23