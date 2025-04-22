Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank adds 1k employees in FY25; ICICI's headcount drops by 6,723

HDFC Bank adds 1k employees in FY25; ICICI's headcount drops by 6,723

It remains to be seen if this is a broad trend across the banking sector, as major banks including Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) are yet to report their Q4 earnings

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, private sector banks’ employee strength has gone up 2.78 times in over a decade (since FY14) and surpassed that of state-owned banks

Subrata Panda Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, two of the country’s largest private sector lenders, added very few employees to their workforce in FY25, despite significantly expanding their branch networks during the year.
 
In FY25, HDFC Bank added 994 employees to its workforce, bringing the total to 214,521. In contrast, ICICI Bank saw a net reduction of 6,723 employees, with its total workforce declining to 129,177.
 
In FY24, HDFC Bank had added over 40,305 employees to its workforce, following an addition of 31,646 employees in FY23 and 21,483 in FY22. In comparison, ICICI Bank added 9,240 employees in FY24, 20,816 in FY23
