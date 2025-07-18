India's retail asset-backed securities market shows potential for growth

Retail asset securitisation market volumes in Q1FY26 touched ₹52,000 crore, a modest six per cent year-on-year growth. The period also saw the country’s first residential mortgage-backed securitisation by the RMBS Development Company. It is expected that this transaction will encourage more innovation and participation in mortgage-backed securities, opening new opportunities for long-term funding and risk transfer.

Securitisation is a process by which illiquid or bad financial assets are packaged into marketable securities.

According to CareEdge Ratings, the retail asset securitisation market is poised for moderate growth in FY26, as indicated by the volumes of ₹52,000 crore in Q1FY26 and a