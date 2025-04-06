Internal restructuring to deliver seamless, consistent solutions: YES Bank

Private sector lender YES Bank said that the organisational streamlining underway now is aimed at harnessing synergies across all functions to optimise efficiencies and enhance customer experience.

The internal restructuring is a strategic initiative designed to ensure seamless and consistent solutions at every touchpoint, aimed at strengthening the bank’s position as a customer-centric institution, it said.

Recent media reports suggested YES Bank has revamped teams across retail, corporate, and commercial banking as part of its restructuring exercise, and has laid off four senior employees with immediate effect.

The four senior employees who were asked to step down include Akshay Sapru,